Free Schooling for Minority students in Bihar: New residential schools to open soon

The Bihar government is set to launch free schooling and residential facilities for students from minority communities, with admissions opening later this month and continuing until December 30.

Under the state’s minority welfare programme, two new Minority Residential Schools will be established in Kishanganj and Darbhanga. These schools will offer free education, hostel accommodation, and basic facilities, and are expected to cater to students from nearby districts as well.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has approved the project, which aims to expand access to education for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Officials said the initiative is intended to reduce dropout rates, support students beyond the primary level, and increase enrolment at secondary and senior secondary levels.