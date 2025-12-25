Free Schooling for Minority students in Bihar: New residential schools to open soon

The Bihar government is set to launch free schooling and residential facilities for students from minority communities, with admissions opening later this month and continuing until December 30.
Under the state’s minority welfare programme, two new Minority Residential Schools will be established in Kishanganj and Darbhanga. These schools will offer free education, hostel accommodation, and basic facilities, and are expected to cater to students from nearby districts as well.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has approved the project, which aims to expand access to education for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Officials said the initiative is intended to reduce dropout rates, support students beyond the primary level, and increase enrolment at secondary and senior secondary levels.
Admissions will be open only for Classes 9 and 11 for the 2025–26 academic year. Students can apply for Arts and Science streams. Along with free schooling, selected students will receive residential accommodation and essential amenities.
As per the Minority Welfare Department, students belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi communities will be eligible to apply.
Key points to know before applying:
Applications can be submitted both online and offline.
75% of seats in each school are reserved for students from rural areas.
Within this quota, 50% of the total seats are reserved for girls.
Existing reservation policies followed by the Bihar government educational institutions will apply.
Applicants for Class 9 should be no more than 16 years old.
Applicants for Class 11 should be 18 years or below.
Preference will be given to students currently studying in recognised schools.
The last date to apply is December 30.
Detailed guidelines and application forms are available through the Minority Welfare Department.