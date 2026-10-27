Free NEET, JEE coaching for 200 students in Maharashtra's Nanded amid drought

Nanded: The Nanded district administration will provide free coaching for NEET, JEE and CET entrance examinations to 200 meritorious students from economically weaker rural families to help them pursue higher education despite financial constraints amid drought conditions in Maharashtra, officials said.
Students currently studying in Class 10 at Zilla Parishad high schools and private aided schools in rural areas will be eligible for selection through an entrance test to be held in December, the district administration said in a release on Monday.
Selected students will receive structured coaching to prepare for medical, engineering and other professional courses. The initiative aims to ensure that financial difficulties do not deprive talented students of opportunities for higher education, it said.
The district administration has appealed to eligible students from rural areas to take advantage of the initiative.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.