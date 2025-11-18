Free luggage scheme: TN college students roped in to speed up SHG smart ID card uploads

TIRUCHY: To ensure the swift distribution of smart ID cards to Self Help Group (SHG) members that will enable them to transport up to 25 kg of luggage free of cost in government buses, Mahalir Thittam officials have roped in college students as volunteers to upload their details in the LokOS app.

Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu government announced that SHG members can transport without luggage fare goods up to 25 kg to exhibitions. Officials from Mahalir Thittam began mapping SHG members in July.

The task of mapping was assigned to Community Resource Persons (CRPs) using the LokOS app.