Free HPV vax for girls from next month in four districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the free HPV vaccination by the end of next month in four districts – Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Perambalur and Tiruvannamalai. Training on how to obtain and use the HPV vaccine is being provided to doctors from this week, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Subramanian said the tender will soon be finalised. This vaccine will be provided to girls aged 14 years in government schools in these districts where the incidence of cervical cancer is high.