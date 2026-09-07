Free data access cleared for five lakh students as Haryana expands digital classrooms

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (IANS): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the government is laying emphasis on providing quality and technical education to students so that they can acquire skills in line with the demands of the present times.
The government has approved the purchase of 5 lakh data SIMs for students.
The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of the high-powered purchase committee.
Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Cooperation and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, along with several senior officers, were also present.
The Chief Minister said 5 lakh tablets would be provided to students from Class 10 to 12. Data SIMs would be procured for these tablets. In addition, approval was also accorded for the procurement of 220-volt tubular-type lead-acid batteries for the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. The procurement includes five types of batteries, including 100 Ah, 200 Ah and 120 Ah capacities.
At the meeting of the high-powered purchase committee, the Chief Minister also approved the operation of the Assandh Sugar Mill, run by HAFED, for one year at a cost of Rs 11.90 crore, including annual overhauling, repair, maintenance and material.
The meeting also approved 59 advanced life support ambulances under the National Health Mission to provide better healthcare services to citizens, including 33 ambulances for the south zone and 26 for the north zone.
The meeting also approved service-related works worth more than Rs 90 crore.
Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra, Principal Secretary Vijay Singh Dahiya, Commissioner and Secretary Ashima Brar, Director (Information, Public Relations and Languages Department) and Managing Director, HVPNL, Aditya Dahiya, along with several senior officers, were also present at the meeting.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.