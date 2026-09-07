Free data access cleared for five lakh students as Haryana expands digital classrooms

The Chief Minister said 5 lakh tablets would be provided to students from Class 10 to 12. Data SIMs would be procured for these tablets. In addition, approval was also accorded for the procurement of 220-volt tubular-type lead-acid batteries for the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. The procurement includes five types of batteries, including 100 Ah, 200 Ah and 120 Ah capacities.