Free coaching, mental conditioning, and mentorship: Olympians Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh target India’s young shooters

Speaking about the name, Gagan Narang said, “My mother’s name was Amarjeet. She gave me everything I needed to become who I am. But this program is not a tribute to one mother alone. It belongs to all of them. Every mother who drove to a range at five in the morning, who sat in the stands and held her breath until the last shot was taken, who believed before there was any evidence to believe in. Amarjeet means one whose victory never dies. That is not one woman. That is all of them. Project Amarjeet is our way of giving back, in their name, through this sport, to whoever needs it next.”