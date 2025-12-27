Free bus travel for school students to check dropout in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: School students can now travel to their institutions in government buses free of cost. The state government has approved free bus travel for school students under Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) scheme.

According to a notification issued by the Commerce and Transport department, the proposal of the School and Mass Education department, which was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has been cleared.