France student protests enter fifth day, 141 high schools closed | Explained

Rats in school corridors, classrooms without enough chairs, lessons cancelled because teachers are absent, and a university admissions system students say leaves their futures uncertain. These are among the complaints driving France's nationwide student protests, which began in September and have escalated into a dispute over the funding and functioning of public education.

At least 141 high schools were reported closed on October 9, as demonstrations continued for a fifth consecutive day in the latest wave of protests. The movement began at a high school in Créteil, southeast of Paris, before spreading to schools and universities across France. On October 6, the Interior Ministry counted 266,000 demonstrators nationwide, while student organisers put the figure at 450,000.

The protests have brought students, teachers, parents and education unions onto the streets. Demonstrators have blocked school entrances, organised marches and demanded changes to staffing, infrastructure and access to higher education. Clashes with police, arrests and serious injuries have added to the pressure on the government.

On October 5, student organisations published a joint platform outlining ten emergency measures. The proposals range from renovating school buildings and recruiting teachers to reforming university admissions, increasing student financial assistance and ending police violence against protesters.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has promised a government response by the end of October. But students have questioned whether the announcements so far address the scale of their demands.