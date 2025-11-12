France confers Chevalier Award on Thota Tharani

Having pursued his education at the Government Fine Arts College in Chennai and at the London’s Royal College of Art, Thota Tharani displayed his interest in the arts right from his childhood.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, three Nandi Awards, and a Kerala State Film Award.

He was also honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001.

He began his career with the Telugu film Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi (1978).

Kamal Haasan and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s Raja Paarvai (1981) marked his Tamil debut. The veteran art director is best known for films like Nayakan, Thalapathi, Indian, Sagara Sangamam, Sivaji, Dasavatharam, Ponniyin Selvan I and II.