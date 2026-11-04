Frame education policy keeping in mind Jharkhand's linguistic, cultural diversity: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed officials to frame an education policy keeping in mind the state's linguistic, cultural, and social diversity.
Attending the presentation of the draft of 'Jharkhand State Language Education Policy' by the school education and literacy department here, the CM said the policy should respect students' mother tongues and strengthen their knowledge, skills, and expressive abilities.
"Prepare a practical and visionary education policy keeping in mind the linguistic diversity of the state, educational needs of the students, skill development, digital proficiency and future challenges," Soren directed officials.
Apart from formal education, students' interests, talents, and practical skills should also be nurtured.
"Consideration should be given to including hockey as part of skill-based education. Children from Jharkhand, both boys and girls, have been consistently performing well in the field of hockey," Soren added.
The CM also emphasised conducting spoken English classes for students and making them digitally proficient.
"This will provide students with better opportunities for advancement and enable them to become proficient in communication skills," he said.
During the presentation of the draft, officials explained that the education policy encompasses three major educational stages, such as early childhood education to grade 2, grade 3 to grade 5, and grade 6 to grade 12.
"In all three stages, special attention has been paid to integrating students' mother tongues and local languages into school education, so that students can study comfortably in their own languages and achieve better academic achievement," the officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.