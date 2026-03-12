FPSB India partners with IIM Ranchi to offer an advanced executive programme in Financial Planning

FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd., USA, in collaboration with IIM Ranchi, has launched the ‘Executive Programme in Advanced Financial Planning & Digital Finance’ (with CFP® Fast Track Pathway). Designed for working professionals, this hybrid programme combines the technical rigour of the CFP® certification curriculum with IIM Ranchi’s academic strength in financial analytics, artificial intelligence, sustainable finance, and digital transformation.

Participants will gain expertise across financial analytics and AI-driven wealth planning, behavioural finance, alternative investments, sustainable finance and ESG frameworks, global regulations and compliance, digital finance strategy, and portfolio engineering.

The programme is aligned with the CFP® certification framework, integrating academic rigour with globally benchmarked financial planning competencies. Launched jointly by FPSB India and Indian Institute of Management Ranchi, it bridges premier management education with international professional standards. The curriculum is structured to equip participants with the technical expertise, ethical grounding, and practical application skills required to pursue the CFP® certification pathway with confidence.

Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, added, “At IIM Ranchi, we are committed to developing leaders who can navigate complexity with competence and integrity. This collaboration with FPSB India reflects our focus on integrating academic excellence with professional standards. By combining advanced digital finance, analytics, and AI with the globally respected CFP® pathway, this programme is designed to prepare professionals to lead the next phase of innovation and responsibility in wealth management and financial advisory.”