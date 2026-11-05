Four UK universities join forces to recruit for India campuses, 250-plus postgraduates eligible

Four UK universities operating campuses in India will jointly organise a placement drive for more than 250 postgraduate students graduating in 2027, giving employers an opportunity to recruit candidates before they complete their degrees.
The initiative, called the UK Universities Placement Week, will take place by the end of November 2026. Convened by global education company Emeritus, it will bring together the University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus, University of York Mumbai, University of Liverpool Bengaluru and University of Aberdeen Mumbai.
This is the first time the four institutions have coordinated a recruitment initiative for students from their founding postgraduate cohorts. Employers will be able to interview shortlisted candidates and issue job offers ahead of their graduation in 2027.
Finance, technology and AI among recruitment areas
The placement drive will cover students pursuing postgraduate programmes in finance, technology, artificial intelligence, management and creative industries.
The participating cohorts include recent graduates as well as professionals with prior work experience averaging between 2.4 and three years.
Their professional backgrounds span banking and financial services, information technology, consulting, auditing, accounting, sales, marketing, business analytics, media and design. Academic qualifications include engineering, computer science, business management, commerce, finance and science.
The universities expect this combination of academic training and professional experience to give employers access to candidates across several business functions.
How will the placement drive work?
Employers interested in participating must submit their recruitment requirements by mid-November 2026.
A centralised placement committee will review applications from companies and conduct screening sessions to understand their hiring needs. The participating universities will then assess student profiles against available positions and shortlist suitable candidates.
Selected employers will be invited to interview candidates either online or in person across the Mumbai and Bengaluru campuses. Companies can also issue offer letters before students complete their postgraduate programmes.
Employers can register their interest by writing to placements@emeritus.org.
Universities seek to create an additional hiring window
The initiative also aims to provide companies with another recruitment opportunity outside India's conventional campus placement cycle, which generally concludes around August or September.
Ganesh S, Chief Human Resources Officer at Emeritus, said the initiative would allow companies to engage with postgraduate talent earlier and plan recruitment beyond the traditional campus hiring calendar. "The real test is quality of hire and time to productivity, and both are shaped by how early the relationship begins, before the requisition is raised," he said.
He added that the placement week would give businesses an additional hiring window while providing students with greater visibility into career opportunities.
How do the UK universities operate in India?
The four institutions operate their Indian campuses under the University Grants Commission's 2023 regulations for foreign higher educational institutions. These regulations allow eligible foreign universities to establish campuses in India and offer programmes under their own academic frameworks.
The participating universities are:
University of Bristol: Mumbai Enterprise Campus.
University of York: Mumbai campus.
University of Liverpool: Bengaluru campus.
University of Aberdeen: Mumbai campus.
The programmes follow curricula designed by their respective UK universities, with academic standards and assessments aligned with their home institutions. Students receive qualifications awarded by the respective universities.
The campuses also aim to connect academic learning with professional requirements through practical assignments, industry projects and exposure to corporate environments.
Foreign university campuses expand in India
The placement initiative comes as more international universities establish campuses in India under the UGC's foreign higher education institution regulations.
The regulatory framework, introduced in 2023, allows eligible foreign universities to offer degree programmes in India, subject to conditions on academic standards, governance and institutional operations. A February 2026 report noted that 19 foreign universities had plans to establish campuses in India, including nine from the UK.