Four UK universities join forces to recruit for India campuses, 250-plus postgraduates eligible

Four UK universities operating campuses in India will jointly organise a placement drive for more than 250 postgraduate students graduating in 2027, giving employers an opportunity to recruit candidates before they complete their degrees.

The initiative, called the UK Universities Placement Week, will take place by the end of November 2026. Convened by global education company Emeritus, it will bring together the University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus, University of York Mumbai, University of Liverpool Bengaluru and University of Aberdeen Mumbai.

This is the first time the four institutions have coordinated a recruitment initiative for students from their founding postgraduate cohorts. Employers will be able to interview shortlisted candidates and issue job offers ahead of their graduation in 2027.