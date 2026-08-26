Four-time IWL champion Anthony Andrews joins India U17 women’s team as assistant coach ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers

“Over the years, I have been fortunate to work with and develop many players who have gone on to represent India at youth and senior levels. Those experiences have given me valuable insights into player development, talent identification, and creating environments where young players can maximise their potential. I hope to bring that experience, along with the winning culture, professionalism, and high-performance standards that have contributed to recent success at East Bengal FC, to help support the players and staff as we prepare for the future of Indian women’s football.”