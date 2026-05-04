Four students, seven teachers: ZP high school in Anantapur records 0% pass in SSC

ANANTAPUR: At a time when the State is celebrating the good performance of government schools in the SSC examinations 2026, a contrasting picture has emerged from Anantapur district. The Zilla Parishad High School with a student strength of four at Oobicherla village in Gooty mandal has recorded a shocking 0% pass despite having seven teachers.
While the overall pass percentage in the SSC examinations stood at 85.25, Anantapur district achieved 77.17% success. All the four students of the ZP High School failed in the exam.
The analysis of results revealed that one student failed in Telugu, another in Social Studies, the third in Mathematics and Social Studies, while the fourth managed to pass only in English. The unusual teacher-student ratio — seven teachers for just four students — has further intensified scrutiny.
The District Collector has taken the issue seriously and ordered an inquiry.
Oobicherla school case calls for urgent attention
Gooty Deputy Education Officer P Lakshmanna said the school was upgraded only last year, and received permission to run Classes 9 and 10 recently.
The four students were admitted into Class 10 at the request of their parents after they discontinued studies. School headmaster M Shivaprasad Naidu echoed this, stating that the quartet was enrolled based on parental requests.
With the Collector seeking a comprehensive report, the MEO and the Deputy DEO are expected to justify their supervision of the school.
The case has highlighted deeper concerns about academic accountability, and the need for stronger oversight in government schools. The Oobicherla case stands out as a reminder that pockets of dismal show demand urgent attention to ensure every school benefits from educational reforms unveiled by the government.
This story is reported by CP Venugopal