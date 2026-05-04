Four students, seven teachers: ZP high school in Anantapur records 0% pass in SSC

ANANTAPUR: At a time when the State is celebrating the good performance of government schools in the SSC examinations 2026, a contrasting picture has emerged from Anantapur district. The Zilla Parishad High School with a student strength of four at Oobicherla village in Gooty mandal has recorded a shocking 0% pass despite having seven teachers.

While the overall pass percentage in the SSC examinations stood at 85.25, Anantapur district achieved 77.17% success. All the four students of the ZP High School failed in the exam.