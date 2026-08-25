Four students injured in clash outside Gorakhpur school

Gorakhpur: Four students were injured after a clash between two groups outside Government Jubilee Inter College in Bakshipur here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 1:30 pm on Monday, shortly after school hours, triggering panic among students and staff.
According to police, a long-standing dispute between a Class 7 student and a Class 10 student escalated when the younger student allegedly arrived at the school gate with others and attacked the Class 10 student as he was leaving the campus.
Knives were allegedly used during the scuffle, injuring four students, who were from Classes 7, 8, 9 and 10.
Teachers rushed to the spot and took the injured students to the district hospital. Three were discharged after first aid, while one was referred to Nehru Hospital at BRD Medical College for further treatment. Police said all the injuries were minor.
Kotwali police reached the hospital and later took two students into custody for questioning. Preliminary investigation suggested that the Class 7 student had brought a knife to the spot, police said.
Principal Vishva Prakash Singh said the school immediately informed the police and parents after learning about the incident and ensured that the injured students received medical attention.
Circle Officer (Kotwali) Omkar Dutt Tiwari said legal proceedings were underway and the students involved were being questioned.
"Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.