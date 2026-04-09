Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas to open in J&K, Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand from 2026-27

Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will become operational across Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from the 2026-27 academic session, expanding access to centrally administered school education.

The new schools include Kendriya Vidyalaya Gool in Ramban district (Jammu and Kashmir), Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 Darbhanga (AIIMS) in Bihar, Kendriya Vidyalaya Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Madan Negi in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

Classes at these institutions are expected to begin in the current academic cycle once pending formalities, including land transfer and availability of temporary accommodation, are completed. As per guidelines, the admission process will be conducted within 30 days after these requirements are fulfilled.

The approvals for these schools stem from separate government orders issued in December 2024 and October 2025, under which a larger batch of Kendriya Vidyalayas was sanctioned across the country.

The move is part of a broader push by the Centre to strengthen school education infrastructure and improve access to quality CBSE-based education, particularly in underserved and emerging regions. Recent policy decisions have seen the approval of dozens of new KVs nationwide, backed by significant financial outlays.

Kendriya Vidyalayas are known for offering a uniform curriculum and affordable education, primarily catering to children of central government employees. The addition of new schools is expected to ease pressure on existing institutions and provide more opportunities for students in these regions.

With the 2026-27 session approaching, further details on admissions and infrastructure readiness are expected to be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.