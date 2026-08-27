Four Jamia Millia Islamia computer engineering students bag Rs 18 LPA offers in latest placement drive

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS): The University Placement Cell (UPC) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) said on Thursday that four students from B.Tech Computer Engineering have been selected by a private Indian Bank at a CTC of Rs 18 lakh each.
Apart from them, 22 students from B.Tech Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Masters in Computer Appilcation (MCA) were hired by other top companies, Saima Saeed, JMI's Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), said.
The private bank's drive concluded on Wednesday at a pool campus where four students got finally selected after an Online Aptitude test and three rounds of interview, she added.
The other global software company, which hired 22 students, conducted its drive earlier this month at the University Placement Cell.
The selection process comprised a pen-and-paper test, followed by Group Discussion and interview rounds. Upon successful completion of the selection process, 22 students were finally selected, the JMI statement said.
These students will be first offered an internship of six months and on successful completion students will be placed as Software Engineer, with an annual package starting from Rs 8.48 LPA, it added.
The University Placement Cell continuously endeavours to provide quality training and placement opportunities to JMI students, enabling them to enhance their professional skills and build successful and rewarding careers with leading organisations, it said.
Honorary Director Rahela Farooqi and Deputy Director Sabah Khan congratulated the selected students on their outstanding achievement and appreciated their hard work, dedication and commitment throughout the selection process.
Farooqi also thanked Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif and Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi for their continued support.
The Chief PRO said that Jamia Millia Islamia proudly celebrates this achievement and extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the selected students for a successful, fulfilling and promising career ahead.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.