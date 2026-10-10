Four Indian B-schools feature in FT’s global top 25 for teaching-case impact

Four Indian business schools have secured places among the world’s top 25 institutions for the impact and use of teaching cases, according to the Financial Times’ BizEd Impact analysis.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) secured the 11th position globally, making it the highest-ranked Indian institution in the teaching-case category. It was followed by the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) at 15th, the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, at 18th, and the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad, at 25th.