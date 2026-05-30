Four families benefit as retiring Kannur tutors donate land

KOZHIKODE: For most people, retirement marks the end of a chapter. For Moideenkutty and Sakeena, it became the beginning of a quiet act of compassion that transformed the lives of four families forever.

The teacher couple, natives of Perambra, Kozhikode, had spent years building their life in Iriveri, near Chakkarakkal in Kannur, after moving there for work. Moideenkutty served as a teacher at Mavilayi School, while Sakeena taught at Muthukutty UP School. Like countless government employees who settled away from their hometown during service, they bought 18 cents of land in Iriveri and built a modest home where they spent their working years.

But when retirement finally arrived and the couple decided to return to their native place, a question stood before them: what should they do with the house and land that had sheltered their lives for decades? For many, selling the property would have been the obvious choice. The two chose different.

Over the years, the couple had been deeply affected by the hardships they had witnessed firsthand of four financially struggling families who lived near the canal in Karimbil, Iriveri. And, instead of putting their property on the market, Moideenkutty and Sakeena decided to donate the land to these families. They also took the initiative to ensure proper homes were built there.

“We spent the best years of our lives in Iriveri because of our profession. When we decided to return to our hometown after retirement, we felt our property should continue to serve the people here. Seeing four families get a safe home gives us more happiness than anything we could have earned by selling the property,” Moideenkutty told TNIE.