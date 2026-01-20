Four-day event North East Regional Competition inaugurated at Gauhati University

Guwahati: The North East Regional Competition of IndiaSkills 2025–26 was inaugurated on Monday at Gauhati University, marking a major milestone in the government’s efforts to strengthen skill development in the North Eastern region, officials said.
The competition was formally launched by Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in the presence of senior government officials, academic leaders and youth participants from across the region.
Organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the four-day event is being held from January 19 to 22. This is the first-ever IndiaSkills Regional Competition dedicated exclusively to the North Eastern states, underlining the Centre’s special focus on nurturing talent from the region.
Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said the participation of youth from all eight North Eastern states across multiple industry-aligned skill domains reflected the growing depth of talent, discipline and aspiration emerging from the region. He said such initiatives would play a crucial role in building a future-ready workforce and strengthening India’s global competitiveness.
Emphasising the government’s approach to skill development, the Minister said that growth must follow a bottom-up model, with young people emerging as key drivers of change. He described the competition as an aspirational platform that would empower the region’s youth and prepare them for future opportunities.
Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, expressed pride in hosting the landmark event, stating that the university was committed to nurturing skilled, confident and industry-ready youth from the North East.
The inaugural programme included a welcome address by Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE, and an address by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, Government of Assam.
Cultural performances highlighting the rich traditions of the North East and a march past by IndiaSkills competitors were also part of the ceremony.
Students from all eight North Eastern states are competing across 26 skill categories, ranging from agro-forestry to advanced technical and soft skills.
Winners from the regional competition will qualify for the national stage of the IndiaSkills Competition 2025–26, contributing to India’s expanding pool of skilled talent.
