Four-day event North East Regional Competition inaugurated at Gauhati University

Guwahati: The North East Regional Competition of IndiaSkills 2025–26 was inaugurated on Monday at Gauhati University, marking a major milestone in the government’s efforts to strengthen skill development in the North Eastern region, officials said.

The competition was formally launched by Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in the presence of senior government officials, academic leaders and youth participants from across the region.