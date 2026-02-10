Four Boccia players from Tamil Nadu win national medals

CHENNAI: Four persons from Tamil Nadu won medals at the 10th Senior National Boccia Championship 2025-26, held by the Boccia Sports Federation of India at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from January 27 to February 3.

M Mahalakshmi (27) from Vellore took gold in the BC-2 female individual category.

Boccia, a Paralympic precision ball game, is designed for disabled individuals with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and spinal cord injuries.

The game uses 13 balls – six red, six blue, and one white target ball, called the jack. Players aim to throw the balls as close to the jack as possible, with the winner determined by the proximity of their balls to the target.