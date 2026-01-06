Founder of Indonesian ride-hailing app Gojek stands trial over procurement of school laptops

Jakarta: An Indonesian court on Monday opened the trial of a co-founder of the country's ride-hailing and payments company Gojek, who is accused of corruption in a government project to procure Google Chromebook laptops for schools.

Nadiem Anwar Makarim, 41, was a former education, culture, research and technology minister when he was arrested September 7. His arrest came during an investigation by the attorney general's office in Jakarta into an alleged USD 125 billion corruption scandal linked to the project.

The laptop procurement initiated under the government's “digitalization of schools” policy aimed to equip schools in remote areas with digital devices and infrastructure.