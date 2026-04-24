Founder of Hyderabad Book Fair S Gopala Rao no more at 90

S Gopala Rao, founder of the Hyderabad Book Fair, has died at the age of 90, prompting tributes from writers, publishers and readers across the city.

Gopala Rao passed away yesterday, Thursday, April 23 at his son’s residence following age-related health issues, according NewsMeter.

Widely regarded as a driving force behind Hyderabad’s book culture, he played a key role in establishing the Hyderabad Book Fair Society and helping grow the annual fair into one of the city’s best-known literary events.

The Hyderabad Book Fair, first held in the mid-1980s, became an important platform for publishers, authors and readers, drawing visitors from across Telangana and neighbouring states.

Tributes poured in today, Friday, April 24, with many remembering Gopala Rao as a tireless advocate of reading and public access to books. Social media users and literary figures hailed his contribution to nurturing generations of readers in Hyderabad.

His passing marks the end of an era for Hyderabad’s literary community, where he was seen as one of the key figures behind making books and reading a public celebration.