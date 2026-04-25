Foundational Learning Survey for school students conducted across Puducherry

Puducherry: The Foundational Learning Study 2026 assessment was jointly organised by the State Training Centre (STC), Puducherry, and Samagra Shiksha Puducherry. The survey covered 696 students who had completed Class 3 and moved to Class 4 in the current academic year.

These students were selected from 58 government, aided and private schools across all four regions of the Union Territory, according to an official release.

The primary objective of the study is to assess foundational learning levels and identify gaps in basic numeracy and literacy skills. The findings are expected to guide future policy interventions and resource allocation in the education sector.

In preparation for the survey, a one-day orientation programme for district-level officials was held at the State Training Centre on April 17, led by master trainers from IIT Delhi. This was followed by a two-day hands-on training session for field investigators from April 20 to 21 across all districts. Officials emphasised strict adherence to standard operating procedures to ensure the reliability and validity of the data collected. To oversee the implementation, national-level trainer-cum-supervisors and technical resource persons were deployed to support and monitor both training and assessment processes.

State-level monitoring teams were also constituted to maintain transparency and integrity throughout the survey. Authorities made it mandatory for all eligible students to participate, ensuring full attendance for accurate assessment outcomes. Senior officials, including Secretary to Government (Education) Krishna Mohan Uppu, State Project Director K. Ezhil Calpana, and OSD (STC) D. Sougouna Sougirda Baye, visited centres to review the conduct of the survey.