Foundation stone of new MSME technology centre to be laid in Gaya

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS): In a significant step towards boosting industrial development and skill creation in Bihar, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will lay the foundation stone of a new Technology Centre at Khizarsarai in Gaya on June 15, it was announced on Sunday.
The centre, being developed with an investment of Rs 170 crore, is expected to strengthen the MSME ecosystem in southern Bihar by providing advanced manufacturing facilities, industry-oriented skill training and technology-driven support services to local enterprises.
The ceremony will begin with a traditional Bhoomi Pujan and will be attended by senior officials from the Ministry of MSME and the Bihar government.
The Technology Centre is being developed as part of the Ministry's nationwide network of Technology Centres and Extension Centres that support MSMEs through advanced manufacturing facilities, skill development programmes and business advisory services. These centres have played a significant role in promoting indigenous capabilities and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem.
The Gaya Technology Centre will be built on a 20-acre plot provided by the Bihar government and will involve an investment of approximately Rs 86 crore in civil infrastructure and Rs 84 crore in plant and machinery. The facility will have a built-up area of around 16,800 square metres and will include a Production Block, Training Block, Utility Block, Administrative Block, Multipurpose Hall, Hostel and Staff Accommodation.
The centre will focus on sectors such as General Engineering, Heavy Engineering and Textile Testing, catering to the industrial requirements of the region. It is expected to serve MSMEs located in Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Munger districts by providing access to advanced manufacturing technologies, technical support and skilled manpower.
The facility will offer a wide range of services, including tool room facilities for moulds, dies, jigs and fixtures, CNC machining services, CAD/CAM/CAE facilities, rapid prototyping solutions, Industry 4.0 laboratories and renewable energy systems.
It will also conduct industry-oriented training programmes in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Automation, VLSI, Prototyping, Quality Control, General Engineering, Heavy Engineering and Textiles.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.