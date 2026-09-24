Foundation stone laid for IIM Kashipur’s new Dehradun campus

Dehradun (PTI): The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur's Dehradun campus was held on Wednesday, officials said.
Uttarakhand chief secretary Anand Bardhan performed the Bhoomi Pujan, with Professor Neeraj Dwivedi, Director of IIM-Kashipur, and other officials present, according to an official statement.
Bardhan said the state's youth are not lacking in talent, and the IIM campus will help them develop their capabilities and seize new opportunities.
He said the new facility would help expand the institute's presence in the state and contribute to education and development in Uttarakhand.
Officials said the Dehradun campus will be built on a five-acre plot in phases aligned with IIM's academic and institutional requirements.
They said to ensure an early start, the initial phase will include a prefabricated facility with modern classrooms and offices. IIM-Kashipur has completed 15 years.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.