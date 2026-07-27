Foundation stone laid for school building in Nepal's Kanchanpur with Indian assistance



The new school building is being constructed with financial assistance of approximately Nepali Rupees 19 million from the Government of India under its High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) scheme.

"The project will be implemented directly through the Bheemdatt Municipality. This marks the 11th HICDP initiative in Kanchanpur district, underscoring the sustained developmental partnership between the two countries in the region," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced in a release.

Speaking at the event, Nilam Lekhak Joshi and other local stakeholders expressed deep appreciation for the consistent support extended by the Government of India. They highlighted that the new infrastructure would significantly improve the learning environment for both students and educators in the municipality.

"This school building will provide better facilities, safer classrooms, and an enhanced atmosphere for academic growth," Joshi noted, adding that such projects directly contribute to the overall development of local communities.

Basist Nandan, representing the Indian side, emphasised the importance of people-centric initiatives in strengthening bilateral ties. He reiterated that education remains a priority area in India's development cooperation with Nepal.

