India supports new school infrastructure in Nepal’s Kalikot district



As per a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stone was laid on Thursday for the construction of the Shree Janajyoti Secondary School Building in Sannitriveni Rural Municipality-4.

"The School Building is being built with Government of India's financial assistance of approximately Nepali Rupees 93 million. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) will be implemented through the Sannitriveni Rural Municipality, Kalikot. This is the first HICDP in Kalikot district of Nepal," the embassy announced.



The Chairman of Sannitriveni Rural Municipality and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India.



They expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in Sannitriveni Rural Municipality.