Foundation stone for school being built under Indian assistance laid in eastern Nepal

Kathmandu: Foundation stone for a school building to be constructed with financial aid from India was laid in a village in Koshi province in eastern Nepal.
The building is being constructed with assistance of NRs 30 million under India's High Impact Community Development Project, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here in Kathmandu.
The foundation stone for Shree Jana Adarsha Secondary School, Shivasatakshi Municipality of Jhapa district was jointly laid by Radha Krishna Khanal, Koshi Provincial Assembly member; Meghahang Thopra, mayor, Shivasatakshi Municipality, and Garima Nautiyal, Second Secretary at the Indian Embassy here on Thursday.
Mayor Thopra appreciated the developmental support being provided by the government of India and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in the municipality.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.