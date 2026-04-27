Foundation stone for Google AI data centre to be laid on April 28

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the Google AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam on April 28, marking the beginning of a new era in Andhra Pradesh’s technology landscape.

The project, with an investment of $15 billion, is set to become one of the largest foreign direct investments in India’s history, and will establish Visakhapatnam as a permanent fixture on the global technology map.

The upcoming facility will be a hyperscale AI Data Centre with a capacity of 1 Gigawatt, spread across nearly 600 acres in Tarluwada, Adavivaram and Rambilli. With this, Visakhapatnam is poised to emerge as a key AI gateway for Asia, joining the ranks of the world’s leading technology hubs.

The project has been made possible through the NDA government’s proactive Speed of Doing Business policy, designed to attract large-scale investments.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chief Minister Naidu said the arrival of Google represents a turning point for Andhra Pradesh. “Visakhapatnam will no longer be just a Port City; it will be recognised globally as a Data City. This project is not only about infrastructure but about creating opportunities, jobs, and a future where Andhra Pradesh stands tall on the international technology stage.”

The data centre will be supported by subsea cable connectivity, giving Visakhapatnam direct digital links with several countries.

Thousands of AI jobs to be generated by project

Partners such as AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra are part of the consortium, while the State government’s long-term vision is to build a multi-gigawatt digital hub of 6.5 GW capacity across Andhra Pradesh.

Beyond infrastructure, the project is expected to generate thousands of jobs in artificial intelligence, cloud operations, maintenance, cybersecurity, cloud architecture, and data science. The revenue generated through data centres will strengthen the State economy, while allied sectors such as power systems, cooling technologies, server manufacturing, and networking are expected to see fresh investments, creating robust AI ecosystem.

Visakhapatnam’s coastal location makes it ideal for an international sub-marine cable landing station, further enhancing its global connectivity. The government is also making arrangements to ensure green energy supply for data centres proposed by Google and other technology firms.

In line with Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, the Google AI Data Centre project is set to become a landmark in transforming A P into a global technology powerhouse.