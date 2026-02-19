Foundation laid for Rs 261-crore Global Sports City in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will step up institutional support for sportspersons and strengthen the link between sporting achievement and employment, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday, as he laid the foundation stone for Rs 261-crore Global Sports City in Chennai.

Speaking at the Champions of Tamil Nadu - Celebrating Five Years of Sporting Excellence event, Stalin said the state was building an ecosystem where sporting success translated into incentives, employment and long-term career support. He disbursed Rs 33.5 crore in incentive grants to 1,172 medal-winning athletes.