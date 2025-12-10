Forty-six years on, remembering Mother Teresa’s Nobel Peace Prize honour

In India, a large number of people were infected with leprosy, a disease that can cause major disfiguration. Mother Teresa created a Leprosy Fund and a Leprosy Day to help educate the general public about leprosy since many people feared the contagious disease. She also established various mobile leper clinics to provide the infected with medicine and bandages. Missionaries of Charity had almost 4000 sisters working in 610 foundations, in 450 centres in 123 countries across the six continents. The congregation had various hospices and homes for people with HIV/AIDS, leprosy and tuberculosis, soup kitchens, children’s and family counselling programmes, personal helpers, orphanages, and schools operating under it.

On December 10, 1979, in her acceptance speech for the Nobel Peace Prize, Mother Teresa said, “I am sure this award is going to bring an understanding love between the rich and the poor. And this is what Jesus has insisted so much, that is why Jesus came to earth, to proclaim the good news to the poor. And through this award and through all of us gathered here together, we are wanting to proclaim the good news to the poor that God loves them, that we love them, that they are somebody to us, that they too have been created by the same loving hand of God, to love and to be loved. Our poor people are great people, are very lovable people, they don’t need our pity and sympathy, they need our understanding love. They need our respect; they need that we treat them with dignity”.

Mother Teresa accomplished her vision to help the needy, with the help of the women in her mission. Her journey faced many hurdles from men of religious and political influence. She faced humiliation when she went to ask for alms for her poor people. In spite of all the roadblocks, she gave hope to her fellow sisters in situations of distress.