Forty personnel begin specialised wireless training at newly opened police institute in Patna

Patna, Aug 28 (IANS): Bihar Police took a major step towards strengthening its technical capabilities and communication network with the inauguration of the Bihar Police Radio Training Institute (BPRTI) in Patna on Friday.
The institute was formally inaugurated by Amit Lodha, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Technical Services and Communication Wing of the Bihar Police. The facility is designed to enhance the wireless and digital communication capabilities of the force.
An orientation and intensive training programme was launched simultaneously for 40 personnel selected for the Police Wireless Operator Grade‑II course. The trainees will undergo specialised instruction in modern radio technology, advanced communication systems and practical techniques for rapid transmission of information during emergencies.
Addressing the gathering, ADG Lodha underlined the importance of a strong and reliable communication network for modern policing. “A strong information network is essential for crime control, surveillance and rapid response,” he said.
Officials said the training at BPRTI will equip police operators with advanced technical skills, enabling them to maintain efficient communication during routine policing as well as emergencies, disaster‑management operations and sensitive situations. The institute is also expected to ensure secure and uninterrupted transmission of information to remote areas of Bihar, where communication challenges often hamper police operations.
The establishment of BPRTI is being seen as a significant step towards building a technology‑driven and modern Bihar Police force. After completing their training, the wireless operators will be deployed across districts and police stations, strengthening the state’s communication network and improving the speed and reliability of information exchange.
In recent months, Bihar Police has intensified its focus on modernisation, including in the traffic department. Measures have been taken to expand CCTV surveillance across key locations and make traffic management more technology‑driven. Traffic personnel have also been directed to wear body‑worn cameras while on duty, along with using other modern equipment to improve monitoring, accountability and overall management of traffic in the state.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.