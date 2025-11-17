Fortune World’s Best Workplaces 2025: 16 of Top 25 Companies Have Operations in India

Sixteen of the 25 companies featured in the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces 2025 list have a presence in India, underscoring the country’s growing importance in shaping global workplace culture.
The annual list, compiled by Great Place To Work—Fortune’s research partner—is based on more than 9 million survey responses reflecting the experiences of over 25 million employees worldwide.
The rankings recognise large organisations with over 5,000 employees that consistently demonstrate high levels of trust, fairness, and collaboration across multiple countries. To qualify, companies must feature on at least five regional Best Workplaces lists.
Global List of Top 25 Companies
The 2025 list includes leading multinationals from sectors such as hospitality, technology, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing.
The companies named are: Hilton, DHL Express, Cisco, Accenture, Marriott International, AbbVie, TP, Stryker, Salesforce, MetLife, ServiceNow, Specsavers, Siemens Healthineers, Experian, Nvidia, Cadence, Allianz, Dow, Viatris, Adobe, CrowdStrike, SC Johnson, Trek Bicycle, Hilti and Admiral Group.
According to Great Place To Work, the higher-ranked organisations excelled by outperforming peers on measures of employee pride, trust and camaraderie across both local and global operations.
How the Workplaces Are Selected
The evaluation process is conducted through the Trust Index™ survey, which gathers confidential employee feedback on company culture.
Organisations are also assessed on their impact on communities and their efforts to advance workplace practices globally. Only companies that are ‘Great Place To Work Certified’ are eligible for consideration.
Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India, highlighted that 16 of the 25 recognised companies have a strong footprint in India, reflecting its expanding influence in global people practices.
He said these organisations “demonstrate how great culture transcends borders,” contributing to strong employee experiences and organisational success.