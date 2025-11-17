Fortune World’s Best Workplaces 2025: 16 of Top 25 Companies Have Operations in India

Sixteen of the 25 companies featured in the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces 2025 list have a presence in India, underscoring the country’s growing importance in shaping global workplace culture.

The annual list, compiled by Great Place To Work—Fortune’s research partner—is based on more than 9 million survey responses reflecting the experiences of over 25 million employees worldwide.

The rankings recognise large organisations with over 5,000 employees that consistently demonstrate high levels of trust, fairness, and collaboration across multiple countries. To qualify, companies must feature on at least five regional Best Workplaces lists.

Global List of Top 25 Companies

The 2025 list includes leading multinationals from sectors such as hospitality, technology, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing.