Former TNAU V-C Ramasamy to get Padma Shri award

COIMBATORE: Former Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) vice-chancellor and agricultural scientist K Ramasamy was announced as a Padma Shri awardee, on Sunday, under the Science and Engineering category.

Ramasamy played a key role in modernising agricultural education in Tamil Nadu and has served on various national-level committees of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).