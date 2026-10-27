Former TN minister Anbil Mahesh remanded to judicial custody till Nov 6 in Rs 100-crore private school approval case



“We pointed out to the judge how this remand is illegal and how they have not followed the mandatory provisions that ought to be followed.” He said.

Annadurai added that the judge had considered the arguments but still remanded Anbil Mahesh to judicial custody. He said they would challenge the order before a higher court.

“The judge considered all of that, but still remanded him. We will appeal this order and prove to the court that this arrest and remand are illegal, arrest is not required, and the entire case has been fabricated for political reasons,” the DMK spokesperson said.