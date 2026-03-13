Former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's father passes away

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 13 (ANI): The father of former Prime Minister and Chairman of the CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli, Mohan Prasad Oli, passed away at the age of 97.

Padma Aryal, Secretary of the party, confirmed the news. Mohan Prasad Oli, who had been unwell for the past few days, died this morning while undergoing treatment at a Korean Hospital in Gatthaghar.

Mohan Prasad Oli had been living at his daughter's residence in Gatthaghar. He was taken to the hospital last night after experiencing health complications and passed away during treatment, according to the secretariat of UML Chairman K. P. Sharma Oli.

During the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9, Mohan Prasad Oli's house in Jhapa was also set on fire. Since then, he had not returned to Jhapa, although he used to travel frequently between there and other places before the incident.

Later in the afternoon, CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli cremated his father at the Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu. Chair Oli lit the funeral pyre of his father as the eldest son in the family, as per established rituals.

Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa, leader Arjun Narsingh KC, communist leader and former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha, former Chief Justice Kalyan Shrestha, UML vice-chairpersons Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Prithvi Subba Gurung and Gokarna Raj Bista, General Secretary Shankar Pokharel, former Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel, CPN (ML) General Secretary CP Mainali, CPN (United) leader Ghanashyam Bhusal, and various UML leaders and cadres gathered at Pashupatinath to pay their final tributes to the late Oli.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Rabi Lamichhane extended his heartfelt condolences to UML Chair Oli on the loss of his father. Lamichhane took to social media to say that he was deeply saddened by the demise of Oli's father. Extending heartfelt tribute to the departed soul, he also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.