Former NCERT director JS Rajput terms row over RSS members in textbook panel an absurd protest

“Many people may not like it, but NCERT is gaining more and more public acceptability. Meet any IAS officer in the age group of 30, 40 or 50, and they will say, ‘I salute NCERT because of NCERT textbooks I am in this position.’ Whenever I travel, and people come to know that I was the NCERT Director, I receive tremendous respect from everybody. So NCERT has not lost its public trust. Yes, there have been controversies," he said.