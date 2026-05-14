Former Maoist leader’s return to academics draws attention in Telangana

JAGTIAL: Tippari Tirupati alias Devji, a former Maoist leader who recently surrendered before the government, appeared for his Intermediate examination on Wednesday, drawing attention in Korutla town.

Tirupati had one pending Telugu subject from his Intermediate second year during the 1984–85 academic year. At that time, he was drawn towards revolutionary ideology and actively worked as an organiser for the Radical Students Union. Due to his involvement in organisational activities and the various cases registered against him, his education was disrupted. Though he had passed all the other subjects, he could not clear the Telugu paper.

After surrendering, Tirupati reportedly developed an interest in continuing his education. He obtained special permission from the Intermediate Board to appear for the pending Telugu examination.

Speaking to the media, Tirupati said that after completing Intermediate, he plans to pursue an LLB degree with the aim of providing legal assistance to poor and underprivileged people.