Former ISRO scientist Mayilsamy Annadurai to lead panel to overhaul TN school curriculum

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has formed a new expert panel led by former ISRO scientist Mayilsamy Annadurai to overhaul the state board school education syllabus.
The initiative aims to improve the quality of education for school students in the state to international standards and modernise the syllabus to align with contemporary global advancements, a recent government order said.
Accordingly, the committee has been tasked with redesigning the existing curriculum to ensure students are well-equipped to meet evolving modern challenges and technological changes.
The tenure of the 17-member committee headed by Annadurai, comprising educationists and academicians, will be three years from the date of issue of the government order.
The government has also given permission to the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) to constitute such other sub-committees for syllabus development, textbook enhancement and other academic activities necessary for the purpose.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.