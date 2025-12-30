Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia dies at 80

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia passed away early Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, the party said in a statement on social media platform Facebook.



She died at the age of 80.



The BNP said Khaleda Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer. The party confirmed the news through posts on its verified Facebook page.