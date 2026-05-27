Former Afghanistan President urges reopening of schools for girls

"It is worth noting that due to the floods resulting from recent rains in various provinces of the country, a number of our dear compatriots have suffered human and material losses. While offering prayers for the souls of those who lost their lives and expressing sympathy with the affected, and with appreciation to charitable compatriots and relief agencies, I hope that their assistance to the victims of these floods and also to the compatriots who have recently returned to the country and are in dire need will continue," Karzai posted on X.