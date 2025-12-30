"Weeks when decades happen": Remembering the birth of the USSR

On December 30, 1922, a new country came into existence. One that would go on to change the lives of millions and alter the path of global history. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) emerged not out of stability, but out of exhaustion. Years of war, hunger, and political chaos forced the people of the former Russian Empire to imagine an entirely different future.
Today, on December 30, let us recollect the history behind the formation of the USSR.
The beginning of the 20th century was marked by chaos, with people everywhere struggling for survival. During that period, Russia was ruled by Tsar Nicholas II, and his autocratic government struggled to respond to the growing anger of workers, peasants, and soldiers. Long working hours, land shortages, and stark inequality had weakened public trust in the government. World War I proved to be the breaking point as military defeats, empty bread lines, and an economy in collapse turned frustration into open revolt.
The year 1917 brought many dramatic changes. The February Revolution brought down the monarchy, ending centuries of imperial rule, but the provisional government that came after couldn't re-establish peace or reform for the general public. At this uncertain point, Vladimir Lenin came onto the scene, leading the Bolsheviks. The Bolsheviks represented a radical branch within Russia’s Marxist movement. They gained support by promising simple but powerful ideas such as land for the peasants, bread for the hungry, and peace for a war-weary nation, which offered hope and won public support. Their takeover during the October Revolution signalled the beginning of a new era in Russia.
Instead of leading to peace, however, it plunged the country into a bitter civil war. From 1918 to 1921, the Red Army, the Bolsheviks’ formidable military force, fought to defend the revolution against White forces and foreign intervention. Cities were destroyed, families displaced, and millions lost their lives. By the time the fighting ended, the Bolsheviks stood victorious, but the land they ruled was deeply scarred.
In an attempt to rebuild and unite the fractured territories, Soviet leaders proposed a new political arrangement. On December 30, 1922, four republics formally joined together to form the USSR. The four republics included Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and the Transcaucasian region. Though described as a union of equal partners, real authority rested with the Communist Party in Moscow, shaping decisions across the vast state.
Life in the Soviet Union soon followed a tightly controlled path. The Communist Party dominated political life, and the economy was run by the state. Farms and factories were collectively owned, and ambitious Five-Year Plans aimed to transform a largely agrarian society into an industrial power. Although this meant new opportunities in education and employment for many, it also brought hardship, repression, and loss of personal freedom for others.
The Soviet experiment left a complex legacy. It raised literacy, advanced science, and played a crucial role in defeating fascism during World War II. Yet it also silenced dissent, enforced harsh policies, and caused immense human suffering. Even after its collapse in 1991, the USSR continues to influence political thought, regional identities, and debates over the balance between state power and individual rights.
More than a century on, the formation of the USSR remains a powerful reminder of how deeply human struggles for dignity, security, and hope can reshape the world.