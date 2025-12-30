"Weeks when decades happen": Remembering the birth of the USSR

On December 30, 1922, a new country came into existence. One that would go on to change the lives of millions and alter the path of global history. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) emerged not out of stability, but out of exhaustion. Years of war, hunger, and political chaos forced the people of the former Russian Empire to imagine an entirely different future.

Today, on December 30, let us recollect the history behind the formation of the USSR.

The beginning of the 20th century was marked by chaos, with people everywhere struggling for survival. During that period, Russia was ruled by Tsar Nicholas II, and his autocratic government struggled to respond to the growing anger of workers, peasants, and soldiers. Long working hours, land shortages, and stark inequality had weakened public trust in the government. World War I proved to be the breaking point as military defeats, empty bread lines, and an economy in collapse turned frustration into open revolt.