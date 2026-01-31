Forget pepper spray, first empower girls with mental strength to speak up

Use a safety pin. Carry a pointy umbrella. Keep pepper spray in your bag. Shout out. Click a photo. Record a video.



Across generations, women have built survival manuals and quick strategies to thwart sexual harassment in public spaces. These tips, born out of necessity, are passed down word of mouth.



For decades, many girls and women have also been taught something else — to not ‘make a scene’, to avoid ‘unnecessary attention’, to not ‘inconvenience’ people around, to not become an ‘object of ridicule’, to ignore and move on with ‘grace’… to be a silent sufferer.



But time has called for a shift. Conversations around safety and assertion of one’s dignity have become louder, more urgent today.

Yet, courage in moments of threat does not come automatically for most. Many freeze. Some dissociate. Others second-guess themselves, letting perpetrators walk away without consequence.



So, how do we equip at least the coming generations to be alert, confident and unafraid?