Conservation drive: Forest teams equipped to safeguard rare ape in Arunachal Pradesh

Namsai: Biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve Authority and with support from Arcus Foundation, organised a Hoolock Gibbon conservation training programme at the headquarters of Namsai Forest Division, Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.



The training aimed to familiarise forest personnel with the Western Hoolock Gibbon, India's only ape, and to strengthen their motivation and capacity for its conservation.



The Western Hoolock Gibbon is an endangered primate species found in seven northeastern states of India (except Sikkim). Its distribution is largely restricted to the south bank of the Brahmaputra River and areas east of the Dibang River system. The Namsai Forest Division is considered a potential habitat for this endangered species.