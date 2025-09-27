“Foreign universities coming to India,” reiterates Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi

Vineet Joshi, Higher Education Secretary, Ministry of Education, has stated that Indian business schools must brace for increased rivalry as foreign colleges are invited to establish campuses in the country.

He was speaking during the final session of the Indian Management Conclave 2025, which was organised by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi from September 25 to September 26, Shiksha reports.

“Internationalisation of higher education is a major agenda. While IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad and IIFT have already expanded abroad, foreign institutions are also coming to India, including in business education. This will create a more competitive environment for Indian B schools,” Joshi said.

The Secretary emphasised the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in learning and teaching.

He said that the Ministry of Education will establish a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education, as proposed in this year's Union budget. The Centre will promote learning throughout schools, higher education, and research, encompassing all disciplines from engineering and sciences to management and law.

“Experts have suggested that it should start as low as Class 3. With AI, even a student in a remote village can ask questions freely, without fear of language barriers or peer pressure,” he noted.

He also linked AI to the government’s Bharati Bhasha Pustak Pariyojana, which aims to provide textbooks in Indian languages.

The Secretary urged management institutes to expand beyond placements and encourage entrepreneurship. "Institutions like IIFT and IIMs must create job creators, not only job seekers," he said, citing India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Joshi stated that India's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 will rely on young graduates. "It is your duty to create enterprises, contribute to the economy and build an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said, addressing the students attending the Conclave.