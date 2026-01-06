Tripura records growth in foreign tourists, says CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has criticised the previous Left Front government and alleged that they destroyed the tourism sector and informed that the present government has been taking one decision after another to develop the tourism sector, for which the foreign tourist footfall has also increased, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

CM Saha said on Monday, during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the development of Tripura Heritage Village and Sangeet Experience of the Tourism Department under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and the establishment of an amusement park at Sachindranagar, Jirania.



The Chief Minister said that people have seen that PM Modi has mentioned visiting Tripura to see its development.



"PM Modi said this during his campaign in West Bengal. PM Modi mentioned such things three to four times. Recently, he chaired a meeting with Chief Secretaries where Tripura became first in Deregulation 1. The footfall of foreign tourists has increased after Sikkim. Slowly, we are establishing a good position in every parameter in India. In GSDP, Tripura stands second, as well as in per capita income. Niti Aayog has also declared Tripura as a frontrunner," he said.