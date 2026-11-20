Foreign medical graduates undergoing compulsory medical internships at five government institutions will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 30,070, matching the amount paid to Indian medical graduates, following approval from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS informed the heads of the five institutions that the competent authority had approved stipend payments to foreign medical graduate (FMG) interns at par with Indian medical graduates (IMGs). The approval follows an earlier DGHS order issued on August 7, 2026.

The institutions covered by the decision are Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and its associated hospitals in Delhi, the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong, and the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

The DGHS communication refers to the National Medical Commission's (NMC) March 4, 2022 circular on foreign medical graduates and Clause 3 of Schedule IV of the Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI) Regulations, 2021.

The communication states that "all FMG interns shall be paid a stipend as fixed by the appropriate authority". It also cites Supreme Court orders in cases concerning stipend payments to medical interns.

The NMC had clarified in its March 2022 circular that foreign medical graduates must receive stipends and other facilities equivalent to those provided to Indian medical graduates undergoing training at government medical colleges. It also directed medical institutions not to charge foreign graduates fees for undertaking their compulsory internship.

The Commission reiterated these directions in a circular issued in May 2022, after receiving complaints that some medical colleges were charging internship fees and withholding stipends from both Indian and foreign graduates.

Under the NMC's regulations, foreign medical graduates seeking permanent registration to practise medicine in India must complete a compulsory rotating medical internship at an institution approved for the programme. They must also meet the applicable screening and registration requirements.

The stipend issue has remained a concern for foreign medical graduates, many of whom have reported difficulties securing internship placements and receiving payments during their training in India.

In March 2026, the NMC directed State Medical Councils to coordinate with state Directorates of Medical Education to allocate internship positions to eligible foreign medical graduates. Its circular provided for 7.5 per cent of the permitted intern intake in established medical colleges to be made available to FMGs, with all internship seats in newly opened medical colleges and additional seats created in existing institutions allocated to them.

The Commission identified 43,250 internship slots for foreign medical graduates across states and Union Territories for the 2026-27 academic year, in addition to slots available at certain other approved institutions.

The latest DGHS approval covers the five named central government institutions. Stipend rates at other medical colleges and hospitals continue to depend on the appropriate state, university or institutional authority.