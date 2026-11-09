Two held in alleged fraud involving FMGE certificates

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber department has busted an inter-state racket involved in the fraudulent generation of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates by arresting two key suspects, taking the total number of persons held in the case to five, an official said on Monday.
The arrested accused are Shivam Rakesh Singh (31), a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and the suspected principal technical operator of the racket, and Dharmendra Laxman Singh (29), a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.
"Shivam Singh, who holds an MBA degree and runs his own hospital in Bulandshahr, allegedly played a central role in the technical execution of the fraud and facilitated the generation of fake FMGE certificates for over 20 candidates," the official said.
The case pertains to foreign medical graduates who allegedly obtained forged examination certificates and supporting documents to secure registration with Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) despite not having cleared the mandatory FMGE screening test of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), he explained.
The racket came to light following discrepancies detected by MMC, after which an FIR was registered at Nodal Cyber Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
"Initial investigations led to the arrest of three individuals, including two beneficiary candidates and an intermediary. Subsequent technical tracing enabled police to reach the source of the fraudulent operation," he said.
The probe has revealed that the accused allegedly gained unauthorized access to the examination and certification portal to generate the fake documents, he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.