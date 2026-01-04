Foreign investment in Indian equities to surge in 2026, AI gap may pose risk

New Delhi: After a bruising 2025 for overseas investors, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) could be staging a comeback in Indian equities in 2026. Market strategists say the conditions that triggered record outflows last year are easing while earnings visibility, valuations, and macro stability are turning supportive.



In its report titled "India Equity Strategy 2026", Antique Stock Broking Limited said the FPI equity outflow in the Calendar Year 2025 was highest on absolute basis at USD 17.5 bn (or 0.3% of market cap). We believe that CY26 could see a revival as the six-month FPI equity flow as a percentage of market cap is at (-)1 Standard Deviation; Low FPI ownership in India despite strong earnings growth and macro outlook; Reasonable equity valuation, relative to other emerging and developed markets; and Low market beta.

However, preference towards the Artificial Intelligence (AI) exposed emerging market countries relative to India may sustain in CY26 given relatively reasonable valuation is a key risk. Mutual fund equity inflow may sustain given steady SIP flow (with increasing preference towards equity), EPFO/ NPS flow, low domestic equity ownership, and superior equity return profile relative to other asset class, the report said.



FPIs pulled out about USD 17.5 billion from Indian equities in 2025, the highest annual outflow on record in absolute terms. The selling reflected weak earnings momentum, global risk aversion, and better relative opportunities in AI-heavy markets, the report highlighted.